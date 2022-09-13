New Zealand food prices highest in 13 years

The increase was due to rises across all the broad food categories measured, led by fruit and vegetable, grocery food, restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, as well as meat, poultry, and fish prices, Xinhua news agency quoted the department as saying.



"Increasing prices for eggs, yogurt, and cheddar cheese were the largest drivers within grocery food," consumer prices manager Katrina Dewbery said in a statement.



Monthly food prices were 1.1 per cent higher in August compared with July, Dewbery said, adding a 4.1-per cent rise in fruit and vegetable prices was the largest contributor.