Nightclub fire kills at least 16 in Cameroonian capital city

A fire in a nightclub in Cameroon's capital city of Yaounde has killed at least 16 people, the country's Communication Minister, Rene Emmanuel Sadi has said.



Sadi added that the tragedy occurred on Sunday at about 2:30 a.m. local time at Liv's Night Club Yaouba, Xinhua news agency reported.



"The incident which was caused by explosions resulting from fireworks usually used in this place, first consumed the ceiling of the building resulting in two explosions of high amplitude and caused panic and jostling among the people present inside the nightclub," he said in a statement, adding that eight people were "seriously injured" and were rushed to the hospital.