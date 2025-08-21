Nikki Haley calls on Trump to strengthen US-India ties to counter China
Former US ambassador to United Nations urges US president to restore US-India relations amid 50% tariff dispute
Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has issued a strong warning over rising tensions between Washington and New Delhi amid US tariffs on India’s Russian oil imports.
In a Newsweek opinion piece on 20 August, Haley urged the Donald Trump administration to treat India as a partner, not an adversary, emphasising that robust US-India ties are essential to counter China’s expanding global influence.
Haley criticised the 25 per cent tariff imposed on Indian goods in response to its ongoing oil trade with Russia, calling it “counterproductive” and warning that it risks undermining decades of partnership. “Trump is right to target India’s massive Russian oil purchases,” she wrote, “but treating India like an adversary instead of a partner would be a massive—and preventable—mistake.”
She emphasised that India should be recognised as a democratic partner, not compared to China, which continues to import Russian oil with relative leniency. Haley highlighted India’s strategic importance in global supply chains, defence, and geopolitics.
With the world’s largest young workforce and the fastest-growing major economy, India’s rise presents a significant counterweight to China, she noted.
Haley also underscored India’s potential to stabilise regions like the Middle East and contribute to global security while serving as a key customer for US defence exports. “Scuttling 25 years of momentum with the only country that can counterbalance Chinese dominance in Asia would be a strategic disaster,” she warned.
Her remarks follow heightened US-India tensions after Trump announced plans for higher tariffs, citing India’s Russian oil purchases. The Centre has said that nearly $50 billion worth of Indian exports will be affected when the 50 per cent tariff takes effect on 27 August. Minister of state for commerce and industry Jitin Prasada stated that around $48.2 billion of India’s merchandise exports will fall under the new duties.
Haley, who served as US ambassador to the UN from 2017 to 2018 and is the first Indian American to hold a cabinet-level position, has continued to voice concerns about US policy toward India, even while endorsing Trump for the 2024 election.
With IANS inputs