Nikki Haley calls on Trump to strengthen US-India ties to counter China

Former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has issued a strong warning over rising tensions between Washington and New Delhi amid US tariffs on India’s Russian oil imports.

In a Newsweek opinion piece on 20 August, Haley urged the Donald Trump administration to treat India as a partner, not an adversary, emphasising that robust US-India ties are essential to counter China’s expanding global influence.

Haley criticised the 25 per cent tariff imposed on Indian goods in response to its ongoing oil trade with Russia, calling it “counterproductive” and warning that it risks undermining decades of partnership. “Trump is right to target India’s massive Russian oil purchases,” she wrote, “but treating India like an adversary instead of a partner would be a massive—and preventable—mistake.”

She emphasised that India should be recognised as a democratic partner, not compared to China, which continues to import Russian oil with relative leniency. Haley highlighted India’s strategic importance in global supply chains, defence, and geopolitics.