Nikki Haley thinks she's going to be Republican presidential pick: Report

Asserting that any Republican is better than US President Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris, Indian-American Nikki Haley has said that the Republican nominee for the 2024 presidential elections is going to be her.

Fresh out of the first Republican primary debate late last month, Haley told CBS News that she doesn't think that the party front-runner and former boss Donald Trump is going to be the presidential nominee.

"I don’t think President Trump’s going to be the nominee. I think it’s going to be me. But I will tell you that any Republican is better than what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are doing,” Haley told 'Face the Nation' on CBS.

“The American people are not going to vote for a convicted criminal. The American people are going to vote for someone who can win a general election. I have faith in the American people. They know what they need to do," she said.