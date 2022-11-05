Nine coaches of Nankana Sahib-bound special train carrying Sikh pilgrims derails in Pak; no one injured

Nine coaches of the Nankana Sahib-bound special train carrying Sikh pilgrims to attend Guru Nanak's birth anniversary celebrations derailed in Pakistan's Punjab province on Saturday. No one was injured in the accident.

Guru Nanak's birth anniversary will be observed on November 8.

Pakistan Railways spokesperson said the special train carrying Sikh pilgrims was on its way to Nankana Sahib from Karachi when nine of its bogies derailed around 7.55 pm between Shorkot and Pir Mahl railway stations in the province.

However, no casualty was reported.