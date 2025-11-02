10 people suffer life-threatening injuries in stabbing attack on UK train

A horrifying knife attack on a moving train in the UK’s Cambridgeshire region on Saturday evening has left 10 people hospitalised — nine of them battling life-threatening injuries — in what authorities have declared a “major incident.” Armed police stormed the train and arrested two men in connection with the stabbing spree, as the nation reeled from one of its most violent assaults in recent memory.

According to the British Transport Police, the train was intercepted in the town of Huntingdon after frantic emergency calls reported multiple passengers being attacked. “We were called at 7:39 pm with reports that several people had been stabbed on a train,” the Cambridgeshire Constabulary said in a statement. “Armed officers attended the scene, and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested.”

The East of England Ambulance Service mounted a large-scale emergency response, dispatching numerous ambulances, tactical commanders, and its Hazardous Area Response Team. Critical care units from the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were also deployed, ferrying several of the wounded to hospitals across the region.