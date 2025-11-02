10 people suffer life-threatening injuries in stabbing attack on UK train
Armed police storm the train and arrest two men after a stabbing spree, as the nation reels from one of its worst attacks in recent memory
A horrifying knife attack on a moving train in the UK’s Cambridgeshire region on Saturday evening has left 10 people hospitalised — nine of them battling life-threatening injuries — in what authorities have declared a “major incident.” Armed police stormed the train and arrested two men in connection with the stabbing spree, as the nation reeled from one of its most violent assaults in recent memory.
According to the British Transport Police, the train was intercepted in the town of Huntingdon after frantic emergency calls reported multiple passengers being attacked. “We were called at 7:39 pm with reports that several people had been stabbed on a train,” the Cambridgeshire Constabulary said in a statement. “Armed officers attended the scene, and the train was stopped at Huntingdon, where two men were arrested.”
The East of England Ambulance Service mounted a large-scale emergency response, dispatching numerous ambulances, tactical commanders, and its Hazardous Area Response Team. Critical care units from the East Anglian Air Ambulance and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were also deployed, ferrying several of the wounded to hospitals across the region.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the incident as “appalling” and “deeply concerning,” extending his sympathies to the victims and lauding first responders for their swift action. “My thoughts are with all those affected,” Starmer said, urging residents to follow police instructions.
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood called the stabbings “deeply saddening” and confirmed that two suspects had been taken into custody. “I am receiving regular updates on the investigation,” she said, cautioning against speculation as counter-terrorism officers joined the probe.
The Shadow Home Secretary, Chris Philp, termed the episode “a brutal mass attack,” pressing the government and police to release further details at the earliest.
Witnesses recounted chilling scenes of panic and bloodshed aboard the train. One passenger told Sky News he saw a man staggering through the carriage, crying out, “They’ve got a knife — I’ve been stabbed.” Another described passengers desperately scrambling to flee as chaos erupted.
Authorities have sealed off roads leading into Huntingdon, while train services operated by London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) were suspended as emergency teams worked through the night.
The tragedy has reignited Britain’s ongoing debate over knife crime, which has risen “steadily” since 2011. The Starmer government has branded the epidemic a “national crisis.” Over the past year alone, nearly 60,000 knives have been seized or surrendered as part of a sweeping police crackdown — yet Saturday’s bloodshed underscores how deep the menace still runs.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines