N.Korea again on Covid alert as cases rise in S.Korea, China

North Korea has called for strengthening quarantine measures against the Covid-19 pandemic, citing the fast spread of the virus in such neighbouring countries as South Korea and China, its state media said on Monday.



The state-run Korean Central Television said on Sunday that virus cases shot up in the winter season in the South, China and Japan due to the fast spread of omicron subvariants, saying, "The virus situations in those regions are the most serious in the world", Yonhap News Agency reported.



It called on North Koreans to step up quarantine measures against the Covid-19 pandemic in a bid to "thoroughly" prevent infections.