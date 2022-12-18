N.Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles into East Sea: S.Korea

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the East Sea, the South Korean military said on Sunday, the latest in a series of launches that raised tensions on the Korean Peninsula.



The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said that it detected the launches from the Tongchang-ri area, North Pyongan Province, between 11:13 a.m. and 12:05 p.m. It did not provide other details, Yonhap News Agency reported.



"While strengthening our monitoring and surveillance activities, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the JCS said in a text message sent to reporters.