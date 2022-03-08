N.Korea urged to respect denuclearization deals amid reports of nuke activities

South Korea's Unification Ministry on Tuesday called on North Korea to abide by agreements it has made with the international community for the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula amid reports that Pyongyang is continuing activities at its main Yongbyon nuclear complex.



On Monday, Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said the agency's monitoring team has spotted indications of activity at the 5-megawatt reactor at the complex north of Pyongyang, calling the move "deeply regrettable", reports Yonhap News Agency.