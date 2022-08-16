N.Korea urges continued anti-virus efforts despite self-claimed win over Covid

North Korea on Tuesday urged its citizens not to let their guard down against Covid-19, having claimed victory last week in its fight against the pandemic.

On August 11, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un convened a national meeting, reviewed the virus situation and ordered the lifting of the country's "maximum emergency anti-epidemic" measures, three months after the nation reported the first confirmed case, reports Yonhap News Agency.

The Rodong Sinmun, an organ of the ruling Workers' Party, called on the North Korean people to bear in mind that the slackness of even a single person can lead to another "serious situation" in the country.