No anti-China activities will be allowed in Nepal's territory: PM Oli

Nepal's Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli said on Sunday, 20 October that no anti-China activities will be allowed in the country, reaffirming the Himalayan nation's commitment to the 'One China' policy.

Oli made the remarks at a meeting with a high-level Chinese delegation led by Chen Jining, a member of the Communist Party of China's central committee. The meeting took place at his official residence in Baluwatar, Kathmandu.

Reaffirming Nepal's commitment to the One China policy, Oli told the visiting delegation that no anti-China activities would be allowed to operate within Nepal's territory.

China claims that the breakaway nation of Taiwan is part of it and makes it mandatory for all the countries having diplomatic ties with it to follow the ‘One China’ policy, which effectively states that Taiwan is part of China.

During the meeting, Oli also expressed hopes for continued support from China for Nepal's economic development. Talks were also held about strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing collaboration between the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the Communist Party of Nepal (Unified Marxist–Leninist) parties, according to the PM’s secretariat.