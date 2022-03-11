No chemical weapons were developed in Ukraine: Zelensky

Reacting to Russia's allegations that biological weapons were made in Ukrainian laboratories, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that "no chemical or any other weapons of mass destruction were developed" in his country.



In his latest video address posted on Facebook on Friday morning, Zelensky said: "I am the President of an adequate country, an adequate nation. And the father of two children. And no chemical or any other weapons of mass destruction were developed on my land.



"The whole world knows that. You know that. And if Russia do something like that against us, it will get the most severe sanctions response."



Responding further to Russia's claims that "recently found documents" showed components of biological weapons were made in Ukrainian laboratories with funding from the US Department of Defense, the President said that "this makes me really worried, because we've been repeatedly convinced: if you want to know Russia's plans, look at what Russia accuses others of (doing)".