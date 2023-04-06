No EVM, Bangladesh to hold next general election using ballot papers
Will India return to the ballot papers system? Most opposition parties have raised concerns about the misuse of EVMs but both the ECI and the central government have rejected the demand
In a significant move that may have a bearing on India’s democratic system, neighbouring Bangladesh has decided to revert to the old ballot paper system for voting.
Cancelling the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for voting, the Bangladesh Election Commission (BEC) has decided not to use EVMs in the next parliamentary elections, likely to be held in January 24.
BEC has decided to hold the next general elections on all 300 parliamentary seats using ballot papers and transparent ballot boxes, said EC of Bangladesh on Monday.
"Earlier, the EC had taken up a project to use EVM at 150 constituencies during the general elections. However, the Taka 8700 crore proposal of the EC could not progress towards implementation. Refurbishing of the EVMs was also not approved by the government," reported AIR.
Interestingly, the ECB has not given any reason for cancelling EVMs. It is believed that the Sheikh Hasina government wants to gain 'credibility' as the opposition including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has accused the government of misusing EVMs.
It is worth noting here that in Bangladesh, EVMs are not used in all constituencies. This time, according to media reports, the BEC was preparing to hold voting in at least 150 constituencies through EVMs.
Analysts believe Bangladesh's decision to go back to the old ballot papers system for voting will rekindle the demands for cancelling EVMs in India. Most opposition parties, including Congress have vociferously raised concerns about the misuse of EVMs for voting.
However, both the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the central government have rejected the demand repeatedly.