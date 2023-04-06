No EVM, Bangladesh to hold next general election using ballot papers

In a significant move that may have a bearing on India’s democratic system, neighbouring Bangladesh has decided to revert to the old ballot paper system for voting.

Cancelling the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) for voting, the Bangladesh Election Commission (BEC) has decided not to use EVMs in the next parliamentary elections, likely to be held in January 24.

BEC has decided to hold the next general elections on all 300 parliamentary seats using ballot papers and transparent ballot boxes, said EC of Bangladesh on Monday.

"Earlier, the EC had taken up a project to use EVM at 150 constituencies during the general elections. However, the Taka 8700 crore proposal of the EC could not progress towards implementation. Refurbishing of the EVMs was also not approved by the government," reported AIR.

Interestingly, the ECB has not given any reason for cancelling EVMs. It is believed that the Sheikh Hasina government wants to gain 'credibility' as the opposition including the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has accused the government of misusing EVMs.