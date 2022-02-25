No NATO or US troops will be sent to Ukraine

He said: 'Our forces are not, and will not be, engaged in the conflict with Russia in Ukraine. Our forces are not going to Europe to fight in Ukraine, but to defend our Nato allies and reassure those allies in the east.



'When the history of this era is written, Putin's choice to make a totally unjustifiable war on Ukraine will have left Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger.



'He has much larger ambitions than Ukraine. He wants to, in fact, re-establish the former Soviet Union. That's what this is about.'