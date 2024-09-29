No place in Iran or Middle East that Israel will not reach: Netanyahu

Following the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a precision strike by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF), Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a warning to Iran's Ayatollah regime and asserted that those who target Israel will face consequences and that no location in Iran or the Middle-East (West Asia) is beyond Israel's reach.

Netanyahu made his first public comments on Saturday after an Israeli airstrike killed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah, in Beirut. "There is no place in Iran or the Middle East that the long arm of Israel will not reach, and today you already know how true this is," he added.

Speaking from the IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv on Saturday, Netanyahu said Israel's assassination of the Hezbollah leader "settled accounts with those responsible for the murder of countless Israelis and many citizens of other countries, including hundreds of Americans and dozens of Frenchmen". The Israeli prime minister also called Nasrallah's killing "a necessary condition for achieving the goals we have set".