No pressure from the US, Israel a sovereign nation: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is a sovereign nation and there was no pressure from the US in the ongoing war in Gaza strip.

Netanyahu said this while responding to reports claiming the US was preventing Israel from carrying out operations.

In a statement, Netanyahu said: "There have been reports that the US has prevented, and is preventing, us from carrying out operations in the region. This is not true. Israel is a sovereign country. Our decisions on the war are based on our operational considerations, and not external pressures." He also said that there was no other choice other than to fight.