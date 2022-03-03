No report of hostage situation related to Indian students in Kharkiv: MEA

India on Thursday said it has not received any report of a hostage situation regarding Indian students in Kharkiv and that it has requested the support of Ukrainian authorities in arranging special trains for taking students out from the city and neighbouring areas.



India's comments came hours after Russia claimed that some Indian students in Kharkiv were taken hostage by Ukrainian security forces.



"Our Embassy in Ukraine is in continuous touch with Indian nationals in Ukraine. We note that with the cooperation of the Ukrainian authorities, many students have left Kharkiv yesterday," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.