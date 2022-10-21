Nominations open for new UK PM to replace Liz Truss, cut-off set at 100 MPs

However, the governing party remains deeply divided as former prime minister Boris Johnson supporters still consider Sunak as having betrayed his partygate scandal-hit former boss by resigning from his Cabinet and hastening his exit from Downing Street in early July.

If Sunak does throw his hat in the ring and wins over the support of enough of his party colleagues, it would mark one of the most remarkable comebacks in British politics for the UK-born Indian-origin politician.

The 42-year-old former finance minister, the son-in-law of Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy, has attracted much praise in recent weeks as many of his forewarnings about Truss' fairytale tax-cutting economic agenda came true.

I'm going to stay as a member of Parliament It's been a great privilege to represent my constituents in Richmond in North Yorkshire as their member of Parliament and I'll love to keep doing that as long as they'll have me, he had said at the end of the Tory leadership race last month, which he lost with a much closer margin than was forecast with Sunak polling 43 per cent of his party's votes compared to Truss' 57 per cent.

However, up to 6 p.m. on Thursday London time, Rishi Sunak, the former Indian origin Chancellor of the Exchequer in the British government, had not indicated either way if he will stand in the contest to be Prime Minister.



The Daily Telegraph newspaper, however, reported he will stand. He has emerged as the bookmakers' favourite.



Meanwhie, for the first time in British history, a Prime Minister could be selected by a political party by online voting. This though will only happen in the event of a run-off between two candidates. In other words, if the ruling Conservative party MPs decide on a consensus candidate, there will be no confirmatory online vote extended to rank and file members.