North Korea conducts cruise missile tests as Trump visits South Korea

North Korea on Wednesday said it had successfully test-fired a series of cruise missiles, in a move seen as a fresh display of its expanding military capabilities — timed to coincide with US President Donald Trump’s visit to South Korea.

The launches, which took place on Tuesday, were confirmed by North Korea’s Korean Central News Agency, which said the sea-to-surface missiles flew for more than two hours before “accurately striking targets” in the country’s western waters.

KCNA said the weapons would contribute to “expanding the operational sphere” of the country’s nuclear-armed military.

The tests came just days after North Korea conducted short-range ballistic missile launches involving a new hypersonic system, marking the country’s first ballistic missile activity in five months.

Trump downplays launches

The timing of the tests coincided with Trump’s stop in Gyeongju, where he met South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Trump, who has repeatedly signalled a desire to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his Asia trip, acknowledged that 'timing' made a meeting difficult to arrange.

“I know Kim Jong Un very well. We get along very well,” Trump told reporters before his meeting with Lee. “We really weren’t able to work out timing.”

Speaking earlier aboard Air Force One, Trump appeared to downplay the significance of the latest test. “He’s been launching missiles for decades, right?” he remarked, referring to Kim.

Trump is in South Korea for trilateral discussions with Lee and Chinese President Xi Jinping, ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders’ summit later this week. He is, however, expected to skip the APEC summit, citing scheduling concerns.