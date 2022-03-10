North Korea Embassy protests raid by Islamabad police

The Embassy of North Korea in Islamabad has lodged a protest with the chief of the Pakistani capital city's police over a raid at its premises earlier this week, saying the incident was a violation of the Vienna Convention, Dawn new reported.



In a letter on Wednesday addressed to the Inspector General of Islamabad Police, the Embassy said seven police personnel including a woman, made an "unlawful entry" into its premises on Monday.



"The mission staff reminded them that the premises of the embassy are sovereign territory of DPRK and asked them to immediately stop this brutal act," it said.



"But the police ignored the request, searched the storerooms at the backyard on the pretext of seizing some items and threatened the staff with guns."