North Korea fires 3 short-range ballistic missiles

It headed toward the island before falling into the international sea, prompting local authorities to issue an air raid alert, according to the JCS.

The North also fired various types of several other missiles westward and eastward, it added.

"Our military can never tolerate North Korea's provocative act and will sternly respond to it in close cooperation with the US," the JCS said in a statement.

It criticised the North's first firing of a ballistic missile near the South's territorial waters since the division as an "intolerable" act.

The North's latest provocation came as Seoul and Washington are staging the Vigilant Storm exercise involving more than 240 aircraft, including their advanced stealth jets.

USS Key West, an American nuclear-powered submarine, also arrived in South Korea on Monday for a "scheduled visit" as part of its deployment to the Indo-Pacific region.

The North has long denounced joint military drills between Seoul and Washington as a rehearsal for invasion.