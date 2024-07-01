North Korea fires ballistic missiles after South Korea-US-Japan drill

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles in an eastward direction on Monday, 1 July, South Korea's military said, after warning of countermeasures against a joint military exercise held by South Korea, the US and Japan.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said one short-range ballistic missile was launched from the Jangyon area in South Hwanghae province at about 5:05 a.m. in a northeastern direction.

Another unidentified ballistic missile was launched at around 5:15 a.m. It did not provide further details, such as how far the missiles flew, Yonhap news agency reported.

"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance against additional launches, our military is maintaining a full-readiness posture while sharing North Korean ballistic missile data with US and Japanese authorities," the JCS told the media.

On Sunday, 30 June, North Korea's Foreign Ministry denounced the three-day multi-domain "Freedom Shield" exercise, saying the country would take "offensive and overwhelming" countermeasures against what it called an attempt to strengthen a military bloc.

The drills, which ended on Saturday, involved fighter jets and warships, including a US aircraft carrier.

The latest launch came five days after North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday.