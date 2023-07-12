North Korea fires suspected long-range ballistic missile: Seoul military

North Korea fired a suspected long-range ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Wednesday, amid tensions caused by Pyongyang's accusations against US spy aircraft operations earlier this week, the South Korean military said.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it detected the launch from an area in or around Pyongyang at about 10 a.m. (local time) without elaborating further, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"While strengthening our monitoring and vigilance, our military is maintaining a full readiness posture in close cooperation with the United States," the JCS said.