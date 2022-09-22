North Korean army denies exporting weapons, ammunition to Russia

North Korea's military said on Thursday that it has never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia and does not plan to do so, rejecting accusations of arms trade between the two countries amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, according to its state media.



Earlier this month, a US State Department spokesperson said Russia may be in the process of purchasing "millions of rockets and artillery shells" from North Korea, which would violate multiple UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Pyongyang, reports Yonhap News Agency.



"We have never exported weapons or ammunition to Russia before and we will not plan to export them," the vice director general of the General Bureau of Equipment at the North's Defence Ministry said in an English-language statement carried by the Pyongyang's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).