North Korea's Kim wants to 'accelerate' war preparations

North Korean state media said Thursday, 28 December leader Kim Jong Un has urged his party to "accelerate" war preparations, including its nuclear program, to counter confrontational moves by the US.

Kim asked the party to "further accelerate the war preparations" across sectors such as nuclear weapons and civil defense, the Korean Central News Agency reported.

"He (Kim) set forth the militant tasks for the People's Army and the munitions industry, nuclear weapons and civil defense sectors," KCNA said.

The KCNA also said Kim spoke about the future of relations with Seoul, without giving more details.

He made the comments at the ongoing year-end Workers' Party meeting where he is likely to reveal major policy decisions for 2024. Experts say North Korea is expected to come up with a plan to strengthen its nuclear attack capability and expand cooperation with Russia and China.

In the year-end party meeting last year, Kim had called "for an exponential increase of the country's nuclear arsenal."