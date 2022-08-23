Northern part of Beirut's iconic grain silos fully collapses

For many, the damage recalled the fire that triggered the explosion of tons of improperly stored ammonium nitrate in 2020.



More than 190 people were killed and 6,000 others were injured in the explosion on August 4, 2020, that destroyed large parts of Beirut and displaced some 300,000 people.



Experts have said that the silos in the area absorbed much of the impact of the blast two years ago, sparing the city even worse damage.



The families of the victims and activists have called on the government to preserve the silos to remind people of Lebanon's worst peacetime tragedy.