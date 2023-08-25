Norway joins Denmark, Netherlands to donate F-16s to Ukraine
Norway has also confirmed that it will donate anti-aircraft missiles and de-mining sets to Ukraine, as well as $140.5 million to buy gas and electricity supplies
Norway has become the third European nation after Denmark and the Netherlands to pledge to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.
“We are planning to donate Norwegian F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, and will provide further details about the donation, numbers and time frame for delivery in due course,” CNN quoted Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Store as saying.
Norway has also confirmed that it will be donating anti-aircraft missiles and de-mining sets to Ukraine, as well as $140.5 million to secure gas and electricity supplies for the country.
Norway had first announced its plans to support the training of Ukrainian personnel on F-16 fighter jets in May.
Last week, a US State Department spokesman had announced that Washington had approved the transfer of American-made F-16 fighter jets from Denmark and the Netherlands to Kiev as soon as Ukrainian pilots were fully trained to operate them.
Denmark and the Netherlands have taken the lead in preparing a programme to train Ukrainian pilots on the American jet, but the US is still working with other countries to see who may provide F-16s to the Ukrainian Air Force.
An 11-member coalition of Ukraine's allies in the West is due to start training Ukrainian pilots later this month and they are expected to be ready next year.