Norway joins Denmark, Netherlands to donate F-16s to Ukraine

Norway has become the third European nation after Denmark and the Netherlands to pledge to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

“We are planning to donate Norwegian F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, and will provide further details about the donation, numbers and time frame for delivery in due course,” CNN quoted Norwegian prime minister Jonas Gahr Store as saying.

Norway has also confirmed that it will be donating anti-aircraft missiles and de-mining sets to Ukraine, as well as $140.5 million to secure gas and electricity supplies for the country.

Norway had first announced its plans to support the training of Ukrainian personnel on F-16 fighter jets in May.