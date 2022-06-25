Norwegian police say 2 killed in mass shooting in Oslo
Norwegian police say two people have been killed and more than a dozen injured in a mass shooting in Oslo
Norwegian police say two people have been killed and more than a dozen injured in a mass shooting in Oslo.
The shooting happened early Saturday outside a bar in the downtown area of the Norwegian capital, police said.
A suspect has been arrested, police spokesman Tore Barstad said. The motive was not immediately known.
