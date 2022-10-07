Novel 3D treatment may revolutionise diabetes treatment: Researchers

Diabetes, a lifelong condition that causes a person's blood sugar level to become too high, is among the top ten causes of death worldwide.



Diabetic foot ulcer (DFU) is a serious complication of diabetes, affecting approximately 25 per cent of diabetic patients. When identified, over 50 per cent are already infected and over 70 per cent of cases result in lower limb amputation.



The treatment strategy required for the effective healing of DFU is a complex process that requires several combined therapeutic approaches.



As a result, there is a significant clinical and economic burden associated with treating DFU. These treatments are often unsuccessful, which leads to lower-limb amputation.



This new research, to be presented at the Controlled Release Society (CRS) Workshop, in Italy, demonstrates outcomes with significant implications for patient quality of life, as well as decreasing the costs and clinical burden in treating DFU.