Novel Covid vax may provide protection for cancer patients

To our knowledge, CoVac-1 is currently the only peptide-based vaccine candidate specifically developed and evaluated for immunocompromised patients," said Juliane Walz, Professor at the University Hospital Tubingen in Germany.



The CoVac-1 vaccine enhances the response from T cells - another type of immune cell, and "previous evidence has shown that T cells can combat Covid-19 even in the absence of neutralising antibodies," said Claudia Tandler, a graduate student at the University. "T-cell immune responses against SARS-CoV-2 are of particular importance for patients with B-cell deficiencies, who develop very limited antibody responses after infection or vaccination," Tandler added.



To develop CoVac-1, Tandler and team chose six specific antigens from different parts of the virus (not limited to spike protein as the current vaccines) to make up their vaccine.



CoVac-1 is a peptide vaccine, meaning that the protein pieces are injected directly, rather than being encoded via mRNA.