Now buy train tickets in select countries on Google Search

Google has announced a new feature that will allow users to buy train tickets in Search in select countries, which will be available in more countries soon.



The users in Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan can now shop for train tickets directly on Google Search, for travel in and around select countries.



Google said it has embedded sustainability into its travel tools.



"For some trips, taking a train might be the more sustainable option, but finding the prices and schedules to get from A to B can take a few separate searches," said Richard Holden, VP of Travel Products at Google.



"Starting today, you can now shop for train tickets directly on Google Search, for travel in and around select countries - including Germany, Spain, Italy and Japan," he mentioned in a blog post late on Tuesday.