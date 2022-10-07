Nuclear 'Armageddon' risk highest since '62 crisis': Biden

US officials for months have warned of the prospect that Russia could use weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine as it has faced a series of strategic setbacks on the battlefield as recently as this week. Though, they have said they have seen no change to Russia's nuclear forces that would require a change in the alert posture of US nuclear forces.

Putin has made thinly veiled threats to use nuclear weapons if he feels he has run out of options in his bid to seize swaths of Ukrainian territory in the face of stiff resistance by Western-back Kyiv.

Experts say these would most likely be relatively small, tactical strikes. But Biden warned that a tactical strike in a limited area would still risk triggering a wider conflagration.