Nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side: Rajnath to Russian Defence Minister

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday told his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu that the Ukraine conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and the nuclear option should not be resorted to by any side.

In telephonic talks, Shoigu briefed Singh on the evolving situation in Ukraine, including his concerns about possible "provocations through use of 'dirty bomb'", the defence ministry said.



The conversation took place at the initiative of the Russian defence minister amid the escalation of hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.