NYT acquires popular online word puzzle game Wordle

Wordle gives players six chances to guess a randomly selected five-letter word.



If you have the right letter in the right spot, it shows up green. A correct letter in the wrong spot shows up yellow. A letter that isn't in the word in any spot shows up gray. You can enter a total of six words.



"I am incredibly pleased to announce that I've reached an agreement with The New York Times for them to take over running Wordle going forward," Wardle posted in a tweet.



"If you've followed along with the story of Wordle, you'll know that NYT games play a big part in its origins and so this step feels very natural to me. When the game moves to the NYT site, it will be free to play for everyone, and I am working with them to make sure your wins and streaks will be preserved," he added.