NZ strengthens terrorism laws to make the country safer

The New Zealand government is strengthening counter-terrorism laws to make it harder for people who are known threats to undertake terrorist acts, Justice Minister Kiri Allan said on Wednesday.



Following the terror attack in Auckland's Lynn Mall supermarket last year, where the individual responsible was known to be a threat to New Zealand's security, the cabinet sought a review on how the control order regime could be strengthened, Xinhua news agency quoted Allan as saying in a statement.



"The changes we are making will improve the effectiveness of the Control Orders Act, and expand the criteria for high-risk individuals who can be covered by the restrictions, which limit their ability to undertake an attack," she said.