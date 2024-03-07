Occupied West Bank: Israel approves settlement plan for 3,400 new homes

On 6 March, BBC News reported on the Israeli government's new plan to add new settlements comprising over 3,400 new homes in the Occupied West Bank.

This is the first such announcement since June last year.

About 2,500 of these homes—about 70%—are to be built in Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem and south of Bethlehem. It seems, the BBC reported, a 'response' to a Palestinian attack on Israeli forces in the region 2 weeks ago.

The Palestinian Authority has, understandably, condemned this settlement agenda in an area that Israel's defence forces claim to be operating in only by way of self-defence — per statements in the International Court of Justice — and recovery of their hostages taken by Hamas on the other side, in Gaza.

Since the 1967 war in West Asia, when Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem, the settler colonialist nation has built some 160 settlements holding now 600,000 Jews—all on land the Palestinians would claim for their free state of Palestine. This latest move, therefore, is hard to read as not being part of a colonial and vengeance-fuelled agenda on Israel's part.