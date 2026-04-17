Oil plunges over 10 pc as Iran declares Hormuz open amid Lebanon ceasefire

Oil prices fell by more than 10 per cent on Friday while global markets rallied after Iran said the Strait of Hormuz was “completely open” for commercial vessels, easing concerns of a major disruption to global crude supplies.

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araghchi said the key shipping lane would remain accessible during the ceasefire period linked to the Lebanon-Israel conflict announced a day earlier by US President Donald Trump.

“In line with the ceasefire in Lebanon, the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire,” Araghchi said in a post on X. He added that ships must sail on the “coordinated route as already announced” by Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organisation.