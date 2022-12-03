Oil price cap on Russian oil will benefit emerging markets, help constrain Putin's finances: US

"We are not interested in what the price cap will be, we will negotiate with our partners directly, and the partners who continue to work with us will not look at these caps and will not give any guarantees to those who illegally introduce them," he was quoted as saying by the state-run Tass news agency.



Lavrov stressed that there is always a balance of interests in negotiations with India, China, Turkey, and other major buyers of Russian energy resources in terms of timing, volumes, and prices.



"It should be decided on a mutual basis between producers and consumers, and not someone who just decided to punish someone," the Russian foreign minister said.