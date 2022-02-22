Oil prices at a 7-year high of $98 after Russia recognises breakaway rebel regions in Ukraine

The border tensions may have "substantial implications", Sue Trinh of Manulife Investment Management said.



Sanctions forcing Russia to supply less crude or natural gas would have "important impact on the global economy," she added, the report said.



Western powers fear Putin's recognition of the rebel-held areas paves the way for Russian troops to officially enter Ukraine's east.



The self-declared People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk are home to Russia-backed rebels who have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.



Russia's move effectively ends peace talks in the region, which has been under a tenuous ceasefire for years.



Equity investors were just as jittery about the developments which come as the global economy is still recovering from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.