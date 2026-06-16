Oil prices may ease after US-Iran deal, but full market recovery could take months: Analysts

Crude oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices are expected to moderate following signs of a potential US-Iran peace agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, though analysts caution that supply disruptions, damaged infrastructure and tight inventories could keep energy markets volatile for months.

The prospect of normal shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has already reduced geopolitical risk premiums, helping Brent crude retreat nearly 20 per cent from recent highs. LNG benchmark prices have also softened.

“The potential reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, amid signs of de-escalation in the West Asia conflict, has triggered a sharp decline in geopolitical risk premiums in energy markets,” said Sehul Bhatt, Director, Crisil Intelligence.

Bhatt said the fall in crude prices, combined with recent increases in domestic fuel prices and cuts in excise duties, has largely offset under-recoveries on automobile fuels, easing pressure on fuel retailers.

“The cumulative under-recovery on petrol, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas during March-May 2026 is estimated at around Rs 1 lakh crore. If the Indian crude basket remains below USD 90 per barrel, under-recoveries are unlikely to increase materially from current levels,” he said.

Lower crude prices are also expected to reduce inflationary pressures and help contain India's energy import bill. However, Bhatt warned that global oil and gas markets may take several weeks or even months to fully stabilise.

“While the risk of prolonged supply disruption has eased, it may take several weeks or months for crude oil and LNG markets to fully normalise. In the near term, uncertainties surrounding the implementation of the peace deal could continue to drive volatility,” he said.

Prashant Vasisht, Senior Vice President and Co-Group Head, Corporate Ratings at ICRA Ltd, said a successful US-Iran agreement would ease pressure on oil and gas prices, but a return to pre-conflict levels could take much longer.

“Crude prices could take six months to one year to normalise to pre-war levels, given that almost 10-11 million barrels per day of production has been shut in West Asia, while some production facilities have also suffered damage,” Vasisht said.

He added that any easing of restrictions on Iranian crude exports would benefit India because of geographical proximity and the favourable credit terms Tehran has historically offered.

According to Equirus Securities, the recent decline in oil prices reflects a reversal of geopolitical fears rather than a fundamental shift in supply-demand dynamics.