Oliver Stone criticises 'Putin's aggression in Ukraine'

Filmmaker Oliver Stone, who is well-known for taking contrarian stands both onscreen and off, has criticised "Putin's aggression in Ukraine" after previously saying there was "no proof" Russia intended to invade.



Stone went to Russia and interviewed its president for a documentary called 'The Putin Interviews', which aired on Showtime in 2017. Now, with Putin and Russia driving the 24-hour news cycle, the director has been offering his perspective on his Facebook page and in interviews, reports deadline.com.



Early last month, Stone told KCRW's Robert Scheer: "The U.S. and its allies in NATO have been provoking Russia for, since two years now -- actually three years - over the Ukraine."