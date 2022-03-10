Omicron stealth variant' still at high level, UK study finds

The study results show that around 1 in 35 were infected during this period, or 2.88 per cent of people. This is the second highest the study has recorded since it began testing in May 2020, but represents a drop from previous findings when 1 in 23 had the virus in January, or 4.41 per cent.



The Imperial team read the genetic codes of the virus from 1,195 positive samples, finding that all but one were the Omicron variant or the offshoot sub-variant BA.2, with the other being Delta. Almost half (47.2 per cent) were the BA.2, which is a variant under investigation in the UK. This marks a substantial increase from the study's previous findings when 0.8 per cent were BA.2 in January, and suggests that this sub-variant spreads more easily than other circulating variants.



Dr Jenny Harries, Chief Executive of the UK Health Security Agency (UKSA), warned that the latest data shows that the pandemic is not over and precautions were still required.



"These data confirm that cases have declined substantially following the peak of the Omicron wave. However, the increasing presence of the BA.2 sub-lineage of Omicron and the recent slight increase in infections in those over 55 show that the pandemic is not over and that we can expect to see COVID circulating at high levels," said Harries.