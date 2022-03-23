Omicron subvariant makes up 35% new Covid infections in US

The BA.2 sub-lineage of the Omicron variant now makes up about 35 per cent of new Covid-19 infections in the US, according to the data updated Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).



This data is up from 22.3 per cent a week prior, and 15.8 per cent two weeks before, Xinhua news agency reported.



The BA.2 variant is steadily gaining its hold in the country, with infections doubling in less than two weeks, according to CDC data.