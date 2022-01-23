Omicron's immune evasion behind rapid spread, say studies

Two new studies, not yet peer-reviewed, have shown immune evasion is the reason behind the Omicron variant's increased transmissibility.

The Omicron variant, first reported from South Africa and Botswana in late November, has now been detected in 171 countries so far.

In many countries it has rapidly surged past other variants to become the dominant SARS-CoV-2 strain.

The two studies show that the variant has achieved success despite causing viral levels in the body that are similar to -- or lower than -- those of its main competitor, the Delta variant, Nature reported.

Omicron does not release large amounts of virus from infected people. The reason for its hyper-transmissibility stems from its ability to evade SARS-CoV-2 immunity caused by either vaccination or past infection, Emily Bruce, a virologist at the University of Vermont in Burlington, was quoted as saying.