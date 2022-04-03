Pak President dissolves National Assembly On Imran Khan's advice

According to sources, elections will be held within a period of 90 days.



In his brief address to the nation after the no-confidence motion was rejected, the premier said: "Prepare for elections. No corrupt forces will decide what the future of the country will be. When the assemblies will be dissolved, the procedure for the next elections and the caretaker government will begin.



"I would like congratulate the nation that Speaker National Assembly has rejected a move for regime change that was pushed from outside the country.



"Since yesterday, I have received so many messages, people were worried... Treason was being committed in front of the entire nation.



"I want to tell them, 'Ghabrana nahi' (do not worry)."