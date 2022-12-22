'Once-in-a-generation' storm in US may disrupt holiday travel

A powerful "once-in-a-generation" winter storm in the US that has brought with it crippling snow and freezing temperatures, may disrupt travel for many during the upcoming holiday season.



The Arctic winter storm began in the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday, and has made its way east through the Rockies as of Wednesday morning, reports the BBC.



It is then expected to hit the Great Lakes later this week, and will become a "bomb cyclone" by early Friday.



Major US airlines like United, American, Delta and Southwest have issued fee waivers to travellers who wish to reschedule their flights in anticipation of the big storm.