One dead, 17 injured after car ploughs into pride parade crowd in Berlin

A peaceful celebration of diversity and inclusion turned into a scene of horror in central Berlin on Saturday evening when a car drove into a crowd attending the city’s largest Pride celebration, leaving one person dead and 17 others injured, including several in critical condition.

The incident unfolded during the Christopher Street Day (CSD) parade, a major annual LGBTQ+ rights event that drew tens of thousands of participants. According to Berlin police, shortly before 10 pm local time, the driver of a white vehicle rammed into the crowd, triggering panic and chaos among attendees.

Updating the casualty figures, Berlin Police said that 17 people had been injured, including one person who died and several others who sustained life-threatening injuries. Authorities also set up an information centre for relatives as emergency teams rushed to assist victims.

The celebration was immediately halted, and the area was sealed off as a large-scale emergency response operation began. Police officers, firefighters and medical personnel flooded the scene, providing urgent care to the injured and securing the area.