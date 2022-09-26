One dead, scores missing in Nepal avalanche

According to the North Face, with a career spanning two decades that includes dozens of first descents through more than 40 expeditions to 16 different countries, Nelson is the most prolific ski mountaineer of her generation. The 45-year-old mother of two was the first female to link two 8000 metre peaks, Everest and Lhotse, in one 24 hour push. In the fall of 2018, she returned to 27,940-foot Lhotse a second time to ski from the summit, linking turns down one of the most prized un-skied lines in the world, as per the TNF website.



A total of 404 people from 38 expedition teams have been issued permits to climb the mountain this season.