One environment activist killed every two days globally: Report

The report highlights that the control and use of land and territory is a central issue in countries where defenders are threatened.



Much of the increasing killing, violence and repression are linked to territorial conflicts and the pursuit of economic growth based on the extraction of natural resources from the land.



Evidence also shows that the data on killings does not capture the true scale of the problem. In some countries, the situation facing defenders is hard to gauge --restrictions on a free press and a lack of independent monitoring in many countries often leads to underreporting.



Land disputes and environmental damage can also be difficult to monitor in parts of the world affected by conflict.



The research has found that few perpetrators of killings are ever brought to justice due to the failures of governments to properly investigate these crimes. Many authorities ignore or actively impede investigations into these killings often due to alleged collusion between corporate and state interests.



A spokesperson for Global Witness said: "All over the world, Indigenous peoples, environmental activists and other land and environmental defenders risk their lives for the fight against climate change and biodiversity loss. They play a crucial role as a first line of defence against ecological collapse, yet are under attack themselves facing violence, criminalisation and harassment perpetuated by repressive governments and companies prioritising profit over human and environmental harm."