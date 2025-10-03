One of two dead in Manchester synagogue attack may have died by police bullet

One of the two men killed in a car-and-knife assault on a synagogue in the UK city of Manchester may have died after being struck by a police bullet, law enforcement officials confirmed on Friday. The fatal incident occurred as worshippers attempted to prevent the attacker from storming the building.

Police identified the victims as local residents Adrian Daulby (53) and Melvin Cravitz (66). Both men were killed during Thursday’s attack on the Heaton Park Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, north Manchester. Three other people remain in hospital in a serious condition.

The assailant was shot dead by officers seven minutes after he drove a car into pedestrians outside the synagogue before launching a knife attack. He was also wearing what appeared to be a suicide belt, later discovered to be fake.

Greater Manchester police chief Stephen Watson said a forensic examination suggested one of the men who died had suffered a gunshot wound. “The attacker did not have a firearm, and this injury may sadly have been sustained as a tragic and unforeseen consequence of police action,” he explained. Watson added that one of the injured survivors also appeared to have been shot.

“It is believed that both victims were close together behind the synagogue door, as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry,” Watson said.

The attack coincided with Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis described the events as the outcome of “an unrelenting wave of Jew hatred” on Britain’s streets and online. “This is the day we hoped we would never see, but which deep down, we knew would come,” he wrote on social media.